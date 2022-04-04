QUAPAW, Okla. — A Miami man died over the weekend after crashing his car into a flat bed just east of Commerce.

Marshals with the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on County Road 60 and South 575 Road. Upon arrival they found that a vehicle (Vehicle #2 in QNMS’ release) driving eastbound struck the flat bed being towed by another vehicle (Vehicle #1).

Vehicle #1, driven by 30-year-old Bryan Sanders, of Pryor, was disabled, and being pushed backwards by a separate vehicle. That’s when Vehicle #2, driven by 29-year-old, Antonio Domingo of Miami, crashed into the rear passenger side of Sanders’ flat bed while heading eastbound – penetrating Domingo’s driver compartment.

Sanders was the sole occupant of his vehicle and was not injured. Domingo’s vehicle had four occupants including himself and his three passengers who refused medical care after EMS arrived. Domingo, however, remained pinned in the vehicle for several hours and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sander’s vehicle was found to be stolen out of Mayes County during the subsequent investigation. Marshals arrested Sanders on multiple tribal charges including:

Receiving Stolen Property

Unauthorized Use of Automobiles or Other Vehicles

Creating a Hazard on Quapaw Indian Country Roadways

Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked

This accident investigation is still ongoing and Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be assisting with the accident reconstruction process, the release noted.