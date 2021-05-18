Fatal crash in Carl Junction claims Joplin man

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Joplin man is dead following a vehicle collision in Carl Junction.

Just this morning on 171 north of Gum Road, a northbound vehicle driven by 77-year-old Carl Junction resident, Viola Haag, crossed the center line and struck a southbound driver.

The southbound driver, 40-year-old Adam Dillow, of Joplin, died following severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Haag was taken to Mercy Hospital with disabling injuries.

The Carl Junction Police Department is currently investigating.

