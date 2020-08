VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Nevada man is killed after his car crashes into a semi in Vernon County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10 P.M. Wednesday.

64-year-old Rick Clayton’s car was heading east in the wrong lane of traffic on US-54, crashing head-on with a semi tractor-trailer that was going west.

Clayton was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.