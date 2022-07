NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:45 a vehicle went off the roadway while driving along Hwy-59 at Cherry Rd — striking a utility pole, fence, and the side of a building.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, the driver however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.