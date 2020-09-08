Fatal Crash in Montgomery CO

MONTGOMERY CO, Kans. — One person dies in Montgomery County after a single motor vehicle accident.

Montgomery County Deputies as well as Independence Rural Fire and EMS responded to the entrance of the Elk City Lake Overlook in reference to the accident.

The responders found that a green 1983 ASVE (Assembled Vehicle) 3 wheeled trike failed to stop at the entrance gate which was closed and locked entering the Overlook.

The vehicle entered the treeline before stopping on the northwest side of the roadway.

The driver, Franklin Bliss, of Independence, Kansas was declared dead at the scene from his injuries.