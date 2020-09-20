Fatal crash in Lawrence County leaves one dead, one injured

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) -– A fatal crash has left one dead and one passenger seriously injured.

Jeffery Holden, 42, was driving westbound on I-44 at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, taking the exit ramp at Halltown when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and became airborne, according to a highway patrol crash report.

The vehicle struck the ground, became overturned, struck a tree before coming to a stop on it’s roof.

Holden was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger’s safety device was activated and was not ejected. She was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.