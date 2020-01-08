Farmington man sentenced to 20 years for killing a child

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 20 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to killing a three-month-old girl.

Reagan Phifer, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to second-degree murder.

Phifer apologized to the family of the victim in court.

Phifer called police on July 27, 2017 for an unresponsive child. The child was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where she died the next day, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The girl had pre-existing injuries when she died. She had fractured ribs, leg fractures, brain injuries and a hand-shaped bruise on the back of her neck.

She died as a result of those injuries she accumulated over the previous two weeks.

Phifer, who was 20 at the time, had baby-sat the child during the day for two weeks while the girl’s mother was at work, according to police.