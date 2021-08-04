Fans at Garth Brooks’ Kansas City concert required to wear masks when in enclosed areas

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks will now be required in certain areas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert.

Arrowhead Events updated its existing health and safety protocols and announced the policy change Wednesday afternoon. All guests attending the concert are now required to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

That includes the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

Arrowhead Events said it will provide masks to people who do not have one as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium. A complete list of health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available online.

The organization said it make the change to comply with Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, Aug. 2.

The club said it plans to continue working with the City of Kansas City and the Health Department for updates on future events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

There will be a vaccination clinic held before Saturday’s concert at Arrowhead. Everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic at Arrowhead will have their names put into a raffle to win a seat upgrade for the concert.