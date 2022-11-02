GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin.

“Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves her son David Jr with all her heart and soul. Stacy was a compassionate, efficient ‘singing’ nurse. She was a bright and funny sister, full of life. Our hearts are broken. We are praying for everyone involved,” they said.

The Layman’s say Stacy and Eric were childhood friends and at one time played together on their church’s worship team.