JOPLIN, Mo. – Several community organizations are coming together to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The City of Joplin is inviting you to join the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Master Naturalist, Joplin Parks and Recreation and Liberty Utilities for a community-wide event full of fun, food, and music.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, April 30th at Wildcat Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, food trucks, games, demonstrations, giveaways and hands-on activities for kids.

Several Earth & Arbor-friendly community alliances will share information encouraging the care of our planet.

Tree Giveaway

You can register for a free 3-gallon potted tree for your yard and pick it up at the event.

You can register HERE for the potted tree, sponsored by Liberty Utilities.