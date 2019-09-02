Families take Labor Day weekend to learn the history of a national historic site

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Families spend the holiday weekend learning about the history of a national historic site.

The Fort Scott National Historic Site is celebrating “Labor Day Weekend at the Fort”.

With artillery demonstrations, guided tours, and a weapon drill, more than 400 people have visited the fort.

The national historic site is home to a wealth of history, including structures that were built during the 1840s by the soldiers in Fort Scott to protect the permanent Indian frontier.

With this being Labor Day weekend, visitors have the chance to recognize the soldiers not only as protectors, but as laborers too.

Barak Geersten, Park Ranger, says, “Honoring our heritage and remembering where we came from helps us to value where we’re at today. If we don’t honor our heritage and honor the freedoms that we have, then we are likely to lose them.”

Monday is the last day for the Labor Day weekend celebration.

Activities begin on Monday at 10 A.M. with a guided tour, a guard house program, and the history of the construction of Fort Scott.