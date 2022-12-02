NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An organization that helps feed people during the holiday season received a big boost Friday (12/2). Branco Construction donated $1,500 to the Newton County Food Basket Brigade.

Since 1987, the Newton County Food Basket Brigade has provided a Christmas dinner, as well as two weeks worth of groceries to families in need. The organization also holds food drives to collect items, but that only covers about 20% of what is needed to feed people.

Representatives say partnerships like the one with Branco go a long way to make their mission possible.

“We like to support organizations in the local community every year, if it’s not schools, which is a big concern of ours, we like to support the children in the area. It’ll be something during the holidays which supports families are in need and there again that translates into children,” said Rick Puckett, Branco Enterprises.

“We have 825 families that we’re providing food for, and we try to provide food to last at least two weeks during the holiday season,” said Gary Moon, President of Newton County Food Basket Brigade.

Moon says 300 of the families they provide food for are shut-ins, so getting them food is vital.