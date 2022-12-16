JOPLIN, Mo. — 341 area families, more than 1,000 kids, are benefiting from the generosity of others.

They’re part of this year’s annual Christmas party put on by the Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation through its “Christmas For Kids” program. The party was Friday night at Celebration Church in Joplin.

Families, had the chance to pick from the hundreds of toys that have been donated over the past month or so.

“This has always been a great program for us. To tell you the truth, we couldn’t have this program without the support of the community. It’s through the community giving toy donations, money donations, so that we’re able to help the people in need because without them we couldn’t do this,” said Jeremie Humphrey, JFD.

Firefighters will continue to make sure area kids have something for Christmas. Toys can still be dropped off at any Joplin fire station.