Families learn how to make crafts with recycled materials and nature

JOPLIN, Mo. — Families spent their Saturday using recycled materials and nature to make holiday crafts.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center held a nature art and holiday crafts event.

Kids made bird houses, deer, and snow owl ornaments out of pine-cones, tree cookies, toilet paper rolls, and cotton balls.

This event teaches children how to appreciate nature and what it can be used for inside the home.

Jessie Ballard, naturalist, says, “It’s things that folks can do back home as well. We want to utilize all those sources, but we also want to utilize the nature that’s outside everyday that we see, and be able to bring it home, especially around the holidays. It’s such a wonderful time to be able to bring a little nature indoors, all year round too.”

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 12, at 5 P.M.

There will be crafts for people to make, as well as an interest meeting for the Master Naturalists Group.