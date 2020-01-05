Families head to a Farmer’s Market to teach kids about gardening

Webb City, MO

Four State kids spend their Saturday playing in dirt, while learning about gardening.

The Kids Garden Club met at the Webb City Farmers Market today.

Master Gardeners with the University of Missouri Extension taught kids how to plant pineapple tops, which can produce a small pineapple.

They also had the opportunity to make a Spongebob Squarepants craft, as well.

The Master Gardeners enjoy teaching children about gardens and how to create their own.

Eric Osen/University of Missouri Extension Volunteer Master Gardener

“Just give the kids the opportunity to learn to love to garden, to grow, and hopefully have a little bit better idea of where their food comes from and it’s a good healthy lifestyle.”

On January 25th, the Kids Garden Club will be making flower pot faces with wheat grass at the Webb City Farmers Market.