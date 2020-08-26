False Report Charges Requested in Neosho Kidnapping

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Police are reporting of a possible “kidnapping” near the towns Aldi’s Store.

A 22-year-old female reported she was followed out of the store while shopping and then grabbed at her car while unloading groceries.

According to the victim, she says she was with the “kidnappers” for around an hour and a half before they returned her to her vehicle unharmed.

Detectives with Neosho PD confronted the woman with Aldi’s video footage and evidence where she now admits the story was fabricated. Afterwards she was taken into custody with the department now requesting that the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office files a false report charge in the case.

You can read the Neosho Police report below: