JOPLIN, Mo. — A federal resolution honoring two fallen Joplin Police officers is getting more attention.

The U.S. Senate has officially adopted Resolution 594 which honors Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper, who were lost while on duty in March.

It also recognizes the loss of Carthage-native Lane Burns, who was killed on the job while working for the Bonne Terre Police Department.

The measure expresses the condolences of the Senate, expresses support for law enforcement, and recognizes the need to supply and equip police agencies. It was co-sponsored by Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.