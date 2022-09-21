ArtWalk returns to Pittsburg with something new: The Writer’s Block

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg ArtWalk is coming back to downtown.

The Fall ArtWalk will be held this Friday, September 23rd, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in downtown Pittsburg, Kansas.

Over 50 artists and organizations are coming together to close out the last ArtWalk of 2022.

New to this season’s ArtWalk: “The Writer’s Block.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit the west side of 6th Street to see several poets and authors.

The Writer’s Block will feature several writers selling their poetry, fiction and children’s books.

Inside TJ Lelands from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a poetry and fiction reading, with an open mic at the end.

More stages are also being added for the last ArtWalk of the year.

Four area bands will perform and will be located at the Main Stage area, or as they like to call it, “The Waterfall Music Hall in Europe Park.”

Six additional stage areas will be used this year: Inside Eclectic Soul Studio, the East 6th Street intersection, the Block22 courtyard in front of the Pitsco Idea Shop, inside TOAST, a performance stage located at the 7th Street crosswalk in front of The Finishing Touch and one final stage location in the 6th Street intersection.

The Southeast Kansas (SEK) Humane Society, Pittsburg Public Library, Guardians of the Children, Operation Lifesaver and several more local not-for-profit organizations will be on-site with art related activities for the youngest attendees.

Several food trucks will be serving up dishes ranging from mac and cheese to wood-fired pizza.

Most downtown eateries will be open and serving during the ArtWalk.

Several local businesses will also be on location, showing their support for art in the Pittsburg community and providing art projects for kids.

Event organizers are encouraging attendees to use the #pittsburgartwalk2022 hashtag if posting to social media.

Save The Dates

The inaugural Holiday Art Market will be held on November 26th, 2022 at Frisco Event Center.

The Spring ArtWalk will be held on April 21st, 2023.

For more information on the ArtWalk, you can check out their Facebook Page, HERE.