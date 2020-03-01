Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Thrift Store Celebrates Six Years

“Every animal that comes to us, gets a home. No matter what,” says volunteer Judy Brown.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Thrift Store turns six-years-old on February 29, 2020. Volunteers host a birthday bash at 915 West Harmony Street in Neosho to celebrate the store’s major contribution to the Faithful Friends Animal Advocates success as well as bring the community together in support of the center’s animals.

“Each person that comes into the store brings something with them that encourages us to help the animals.”

Customers were able to shop discounted items. Free goodie bags were given to the first thirty customers who spent $25 or more. Sweet treats were provided as well as Clark Cuisine of the Scene. Animals were available for adoption with an approved application.

“Every cent, every dollar from the store goes back to the animals who needs shots, vaccines, deworming, surgeries and many other things,” explains Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Thompson.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates is the only no kill animal shelter in Newton and McDonald County. In 2019, more than 700 animals found homes. This amount is almost doubled compared to 2018. The center was awarded the “2019 Animal Shelter of the Year” from the Missouri Animal Control Association. More than 20 animals are there now.

“We are totally dedicated to what we do. Every dollar they spend here is given directly for the animal care,” says Brown. “We’re volunteers. The only joy we get out of it is the joy and satisfaction of the animals and the people we work with.”

In the future, Faithful Friends Animal Advocates wants to increase its adoption and volunteer numbers. The center is implementing a “Volunteer Appreciation Drawing”. Every quarter, the names of the people who help, one hour or more, are put in a drawing. Helpers have a chance to win prizes from local business including a stay and play gift voucher from Indigo Sky Casino and a one hour massage from Tiff Artinger at Platinum Salon and Day Spa in Webb City.

“Our motto is to be a voice for those who have no voice,” Thompson conveys, “To advocate for the animals that have been neglected or abused. We want to do whatever it takes to give them a second chance and to increase their chances at finding love and happiness.”

Thompson will be at the center on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer all volunteer questions. You may also email communications.ffaa@gmail.com for more information.