Faith in the Field event allows church community to interact outside of church

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church invites the community out for a day in the park.

On Sunday, the Grace Baptist Church hosted their fourth annual Faith in the Field event at Landreth Park in Joplin.

The family centered event encouraged kids to break out their costumes a little early and participate in a trunk or treat, games, and competitions.

Parents could take part in games and take home prizes as well.

Pastor, Brad Wieneke, says he looks forward to the event because it allows the church to connect with their community outside of the church walls.

Brad Wieneke, Grace Baptist Church, says, “It really happened for us after the tornado. It blew a lot of our windows out and from that, we just began to talk about what it looks like to begin to get outside to the community or what it looks like to get outside the church building and actually be a part of the community. So, we began that in service and we’ve kind of expanded it to this, and we hope to really watch this grow over the next few years.”

The event was completely free for everyone to attend.

This year, Faith in the Field brought 800 attendees out to Landreth Park.