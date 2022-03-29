FAIRLAND, Okla. — A Cherokee Nation donation allowed the Fairland Police Department to purchase a vehicle for the department.

Cherokee Nation awarded the Ottawa County police department two grants totaling approximately $29,000 and Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative added a $4,500 grant, said Melvina Shotpouch, Cherokee Nation Dist. 10 Tribal Councilor.

Shotpouch said Cherokee Nation is thrilled to help support the Fairland Police Department, its officers and the community.

“If it wasn’t for Cherokee Nation, we (Fairland Police Department) couldn’t have purchased the much-needed vehicle,” said Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr.

With the addition of the 2020 Durango, the department has four vehicles, he said.

“The vehicle needs to be outfitted with radar and other equipment before it is put in rotation,” Williams said.

The benefit of living in a close-knit community is that all its citizens come together to help the town, he said, acknowledging former police commissioner Lisa Jewett.

Jewett, the Grove Regional Airport Manager, organized a private airplane flight for Williams to Topeka allowing Williams to drive the vehicle to Fairland.

“The town’s motto is ‘Together We Are Fairland Strong,’” Jewett said. “The community’s residents go out of their way to help the town when there is a need.”

The flight and all costs associated with the trip were donated, she said.