Fairland blood drive provides community gathering, benefits Blood Institute

Fairland, Okla. — The City of Fairland gives back to those in need during a community gathering.

A community blood drive was held to benefit Oklahoma’s Blood Institute.

In addition to giving back, city leaders say they wanted locals to enjoy themselves.

There were food trucks, inflatables, and area businesses came out showcasing all they have to offer.

Attendees were also able to help area students get scholarships through the FFA.

John Finnell, Mayor of Fairland, says, “It’s good for the economy of the town. Being a small town, bringing people in, the more tourism dollars I guess you could call them, that come in where people buy things locally will help us tremendously.”

Finnell adds the goal was to get at least 30 units of blood donated.

They exceeded far over that and are thankful for all those who came out to support them Saturday.