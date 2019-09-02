Facilitators put on event for community members to learn about African American innovators

DIAMOND, Mo. — One organization invites the community out to learn about African American innovators.

George Washington Carver National Monument held their “African American Trailblazers” presentation today.

The event was done to show the many men and women that worked to make a difference in the black community.

The works of Martin Luther King Jr., Ida B. Wells and W. E. B. Du Bois were all highlighted.

Program facilitators say they hope by sharing their stories, others become inspired as well.

Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger, says, “It’s very important for us to share these stories because we want individuals and our visitors to know a little more about people who made contributions to the country. Some of these were George Washington Carver’s contemporaries as well.”

This presentation was a part of a series the national park has been hosting every weekend to engage guests in the history of others, not only just George Washington Carver.