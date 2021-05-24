Exterior work on historic Joplin homes nearing finish line

JOPLIN, Mo. — A massive effort to return historic Joplin homes to their roots is closing in on the end of exterior work.

Both the Schifferdecker home and the Zelleken home are getting brand new slate roofs, which is not a small project.

“It’s the only one in the world that has this type of red slate,” said Brad Belk, JHN Preservation Director. “It’s got around a 200 year longevity.”

And now that unique red slate from New York is crowning the new roof at the Charles Schifferdecker Home.

Renaissance Roofing from the St. Louis area is doing the work.

“They’ve been doing this for generations,” said Belk. “There’s very various school to what they do and their work area is state capitals and, you know some of the finest buildings in America, especially the middle WEST 640.”

Scaffodling wraps the building, while work is underway at both the Schifferdecker and Zelleken Homes to build five porches.

Foundation work has essentially wrapped up.

“We’re also then addressing the basement, making sure they’re sealed, and then allowing pipes to come out, and for whatever electrical heating,” said Belk.

And all this progress will mean the construction focus will soon shift.

“We’re on the downslope of correcting the facade work,” Belk said. “Then we will move with great intensity on the inside.”

The Joplin Historic Neighborhoods Project launched back in 2018.

It all started with David and Debra Humphries and the purchase of three homes at 4th and Sergeant.