WEBB CITY, Mo. — Weather has forced Webb City officials to close a road.

The bridge on West 7th Street between Chesterfield and Lakeview streets has washed out. As a result, the city has closed West 7th Street until further notice.

City leaders say the heavy rains washed the rock out from under the new bridge — and it will have to be repaired before it can reopen.

They plan to assess the bridge as soon as possible.