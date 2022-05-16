PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State is hosting a number of unique hydraulic training sessions this week.

Professor Tim Dell is breaking down the different kinds of mobile hydraulic systems and hydrostatic drives currently in use. There are applications ranging from agriculture and construction to mining.

Dell says it can be confusing because different comapnies use different terminology to describe the same thing.

“Depending on who’s speaking, it’s hard to know what they’re talking about. So in this particular class, you can gain an understanding of what those individual systems are, what are the different names being used, and then of course how are they supposed to work, how do you diagnose them and how do you service them,” he said.

Dell is hosting the training on campus this week — but will also take the sessions on the road, including two courses in South Dakota