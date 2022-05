JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is working on connecting a new water main at an intersection, which could cause slowdowns.

Starting Monday the traffic signals at 32nd Street and Schifferdecker Avenue will be flashing red, while crews connect a new water main to an existing one under Schifferdecker Avenue.

This means all traffic will be shifted to a four way stop.

The change is expected to last one week, weather permitting.