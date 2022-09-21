BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Visitors to Roaring River State Park in Barry County south of Cassville may experience some lane reductions when contractor crews begin a project to resurface roads and make American with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements inside the park beginning the week of September 26, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The contractor will remove and replace the asphalt on roads inside the park, apply permanent pavement markings, replace concrete curb blocks in parking areas and make ADA improvements in the camping areas.

Traffic impacts:

Drivers will encounter flaggers where asphalt crews are working

Visitors will have access to all areas of the park, except where crews are working

All work will be done during daytime hours

No signed detours

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

Project background: