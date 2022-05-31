Three routes in Newton and McDonald Counties scheduled for resurfacing

KSNF/KODE — Drivers can expect lane closures and occasional traffic delays on three routes in Newton and McDonald counties for a resurfacing project beginning the week of June 13th.

These are the routes impacted by this project:

Newton County Route HH from Missouri Route 86 (McKinney Street) in Neosho, approximately 1.5 miles to U.S. Route 60.

Newton County Route D from Mink Drive in Neosho, east approximately 13 miles to Missouri Route 76.

McDonald County Route H from Missouri Route 90 in Noel, northeast approximately seven miles to Business Route 71 in Pineville.

MoDOT said contractor crews will add an overlay of new asphalt to the above routes.

In addition to guardrail being installed in these areas, rumbles and a section of sidewalk in Noel will be added on McDonald County Route H.

Beginning the week of June 13th, the Route H bridge over Mill Creek in Noel will be closed 24-hours a day for up to 15 days for bridge work.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are laying asphalt.

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone through a side road.

Resurfacing work will be done during daylight hours; all lanes will be open to traffic at night.

No signed detours.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, HERE, for road closings/traffic impacts.

MoDOT said weather and/or scheduling delays could alter the work schedule.

The projected cost of the resurfacing project is $2.1 million and is expected to be completed by November 1st, 2022.