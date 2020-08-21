Ewert Pool study open meeting gathers community members, input

The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department held the first public meeting of the Ewert Pool study Thursday at which the community had the opportunity to give their input on the project. The meeting was a come-and-go style where community members could attend and leave at their leisure, held at the Ewert Pool. Attendees also were allowed to tour the Ewert Pool in its entirety, walking both in and around the empty pool.

“Well, this pool was the last pool we renovated in 2003 and it’s starting to show its age, we’re having some issues—mechanical issues and whatnot,” said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks and Recreation Director. “We also have noticed that over the years our attendance at this pool is kind of going down, it’s a lot less attended than the other two pools. Unfortunately, when we built Shifferdecker Pool it took a lot of people from both pools, so the attendance went way down here.”

Another issue Bloomberg mentioned was the lack of lifeguards, so they thought to look for additions to the community that may not call for as much staff. Among what needs fixed at Ewert Pool included many facilities, which were marked throughout the pool’s site. Some of these facilities included various items in the restrooms, internal maintenance items, gutters, pool concrete, slides fading and rusting, overhead lights, and more.

Though, the Ewert Pool study is not necessarily for remolding the Ewert Pool, instead its goal is to find what the community wants as part of the Ewert Park—which may be the pool or another feature. The Parks and Recreation Department had informational boards present for the public on which they could interact with and write their comments or place a dot beside which feature they wanted to see. Possible features included to remodel the pool, expand the skate park, convert to splash pad, convert to splash pad with other features, or for open park space.

“… Then (we decided) we need to do a study, we need to get the people’s opinions and comments and ideas and suggestions because we could say anything we want all day long, but at the end of the day it’s really the community’s pool and park,” Bloomberg said. “So that’s kind of how it all became.”

According to Bloomberg, there has been tremendous interaction from the community with the Ewert Pool study

“I’m really excited because so far we’ve gotten like 1,500 surveys back already, which is a huge amount,” he said. “The architect would’ve been happy with 400. That really means people are really interested in this park and this pool. …”

Among those interested in the Ewert Pool study is Jill Sullivan, community member, who hopes to see the historic aspects of the location preserved. Ewert Pool was first opened in 1925 and later was renovated into Joplin’s first aquatic center, though there is much more history behind it as well, which is why Sulivan attended the meeting Thursday.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what I hope to see be done,” Sullivan said. “It’ll be interesting to see what they determine the best uses might be and what our community needs might be. But the reason why I’m here, I’m here as the view of a historic preservationist and I just want to make sure that whatever decisions are made that people are considering the history of Ewert Pool and Ewert Park and what that has meant to our community, specifically our black community.”

The information gathered from the public at this meeting will then be reviewed and a second public meeting will likely take place in late September, according to Bloomberg. Following the second meeting, a recommendation will be placed for city council—likely around October or November—and then from there the council will decide what happens next.

“Honestly, I have things I would like to see, but I serve the public, so I am really excited at the end of the day what the public has to say and their needs and what they think should be here,” Bloomberg said. “It may come out that they want this pool in this neighborhood, which is fantastic, but we’ll have to do some renovations to it.”