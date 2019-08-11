Ewert Aquatic Center holds 2nd Annual Doggy Dive In

JOPLIN, Mo. — Furry friends get a cool down from the summer heat in the 2nd Annual Doggy Dive In.

Community members brought their dogs out to enjoy the water at Ewert Aquatic Center, while socializing with other animals and people.

Joplin Parks and Recreation puts on the event every year and it typically brings out about 40 dogs with their owners.

Several non-profit organizations, including the Joplin Humane Society, were there showing off what they have to offer.

Tasha May, of the Joplin Humane Society says, “The community can see there are animals that are up for adoption as well. So they kind of put a little seed in their mind to come out and adopt or volunteer or even donate. So it’s really great for us as well.”

May says each year after the Doggy Dive In, the Humane Society sees a surge in people coming in to adopt.

If you think you may be interested, you can call the Humane Society at 417 623-3642.