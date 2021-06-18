Eureka High School student named rookie talent winner in Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant

MEXICO, Mo. – A Eureka High School student was named the rookie talent winner in the preliminaries of Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Miss Forest Park’s Outstanding Teen Greta Clark danced a ballet en pointe routine in Thursday’s competition in Mexico, Missouri. Greta’s parents are Patrick and Dana Clark.

Miss Columbia’s Outstanding Teen Natalya Knoke of Liberty, Missouri near Kansas City received the overall talent award Thursday when she performed a lyrical dance. Natalya is a recent graduate of Liberty High School and she is the daughter of Tri and Janet Knoke.

Natalya Knoke performance (JC Productions and Ryan C Miles)

The preliminary competition ended Thursday night and the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned Friday night. Once that young lady is crowned, she will prepare to compete on the national stage later this summer in Orlando, Florida.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.