Escaped Ottawa County inmate found drinking a beer at Chili’s, arrested

MIAMI, Okla. — An inmate that escaped the Ottawa County jail is back in custody after authorities say they spotted him at a local Chili’s restaurant.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Wednesday that Charles Craig Chance is now in Mayes County Custody. They say they located Chance at a Chili’s in Pryor, Oklahoma drinking a beer.

Chance, who also goes by ‘Chuck,’ escaped the Ottawa County Jail in the early morning hours last Saturday. He was being held on several charges including Possession of Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Credit/Debit Card.