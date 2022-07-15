ERIE, Kans. — This week has been another one to remember in Erie, Kansas as one of the country’s oldest traditions made its return to the calendar.

The 149th annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion, once again, filled the streets.

The event is considered the longest, continuous military reunion in the United States.

It’s even in the Guinness World Records.

And today, it involved something it’s also known for…beans.

More than 1,200 pounds make up the annual Free Bean Feed.

They’re prepared by members of the American Legion Post-102 and are usually gone pretty fast.

“It’s just part of pride I guess. Being a member of Erie and a member of the Legion and carrying on this tradition. A lot of the students, the younger people that move away from here, go to California and Florida, Kansas City and New York. They come back this week,” said Jack McGowen, Bean Feed Volunteer since 1965.

“It’s definitely what everything pivots around for the week. It’s the Friday night event that everybody is here and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Kyle Bunton, Erie Resident.

The reunion wraps up Saturday.

Events include a parade down Main Street, an arts and craft show, and a rodeo.