Eric Burlison announces campaign to run for Billy Long’s Congress seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison announced on Twitter he is running for Congress.

Burlison will be running for Missouri’s Seventh District, currently held by Billy Long. Long is running for a Senate seat that Roy Blunt is currently holding.

I’m running for Congress here in Missouri’s Seventh District, as a relentless conservative champion stepping up to DEFEAT the socialist Democrat agenda in Washington! If you are with me in this fight, please don’t wait. Join the team today! 👉 https://t.co/wND1fagdKK — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) September 1, 2021

Blunt announced earlier this year he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Burlison has sponsored a few Missouri bills like Hailey’s Law, a call spoofing bill, and Right to Work.

Burlison is the state senator for District 20, which covers Christan and part of Greene County and was elected to the position in 2018.