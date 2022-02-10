CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — The past can sometimes be hard to forget, especially for one southeast Kansas town.

Traces of a former zinc smelter plant can still be found in the City of Weir, even after it went out of service in the 1920’s.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment began looking into the environmental impact of the former zinc smelter site back in 2004.

“That’s when the state went out and looked at different areas where there were former smelters and they did different sampling of the soil and the sediment and the water, to see if there were any impacts,” said Liz Blackburn-Vigil, EPA Remedial Project Manager

KDHE found elevated levels of lead in the soil and soon the EPA got involved to help clean up affected properties. To date 54 have been remediated, but work continues to be done to solve the issue city-wide.

“We are in the removal program, where the first step in our process is to do a remedial investigation, so that’s where me and my site team are going to look at all the information, all the assessments that have been done to this point, and we’re going to determine where we have sampled and we’re going to determine the extent of contaminiation.”

One of the main strategies is getting input from the community itself. The EPA hopes things like Thursday’s virtual session will help open and continue a dialogue.

“Specifically, we’re going to do a human health and ecological risk assessment. That’s a really important part of our decision making, is talking with the community, nailing down how they’ve been impacted. We really want them to reach out with any questions they have. Also, additionally the EPA always has support in place to be able to sample their yards or wells,” said Blackburn-Vigil.

The EPA can be contacted over the phone at 913-551-7899 or by emailing Blackburn-Vigil at blackburn.lizi@epa.gov.

For more information about the Cherokee Zinc Company and additional resources you can follow this link here.