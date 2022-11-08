JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual “Holiday Tree Trail” needs more entries for this year’s display in “Mercy Park.”

Joplin Parks and Rec officials tell us there are 40 spaces total, and all but 12 have been taken.

Any local business or organization is welcome to register a decorated tree.

They also get to choose their own theme.

The top 3 winners will receive catering credits from “Texas Roadhouse.”

“We’ll have QR Codes out in the park, so when they come to walk through, they can scan it on their phone and go through. They can see the tree’s name and then vote for their favorite! We’re getting people out into the park and being active, during a season that you wouldn’t traditionally see people outside and being active,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, Parks and Recreation Department.

The registration deadline is November 18th.

This year’s “Holiday Tree Trail” will officially begin the night of November 29th and run through New Year’s Eve.

Folks wanting to claim one of the available spots can find a link here.