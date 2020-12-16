Enrollment drops by thousands in Missouri public schools, concerns for future funding

2022-2023 may be the year of hardships for Missouri public schools

MISSOURI – Across Missouri, public school enrollment is down more than 28,000 students this fall compared to the 2019-2020 school year.

The state has experienced a 3.2% drop to 888,815 students between public preschool through 12th grade. This follows annual rate decreases of less than 1% since 2007.

The majority of this decline is in preschool and kindergarten classes. Enrollment in public preschool fell by 31% and kindergarten by nearly 10% across Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Children aren’t required to attend school until age seven in Missouri, so many parents of younger children may be electing to keep their kids home.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Joplin Public Schools experienced a decrease in enrollment of about 2%, according to Ronald Lankford, Assistant Superintendent for Business Services at Joplin Schools.

“I think we will see some declining enrollment this year… I think that you will see potentially some kids who are electing to homeschool or other options who may come back at the middle part of the year,” said Lankford.

“We have several kids that are enrolled virtually through the program that Joplin provides… We haven’t had a drastic decline… The challenge will be in the year following next year… Until we get through this thing, it’s just hard to predict.”

Enrollment determines government funding, but public school districts can use the higher attendance count from the previous two years in funding formulas. This means Joplin Schools can use the 2019-2020 school year to determine funding for 2021-2022.

“22-23 would be the year of significant hardships for districts,” said Lankford.

“There will be very few school districts, if any school districts that will estimate this year. Which means they will be paid on last year or the previous year, whichever one’s greater, and Joplin will be one of those. I don’t have any doubt about that… That has been sort of our little comfort zone for school funding this year.”

The CARES Act funding is helping for now, but “the federal government cannot continue to hand out trillion dollar appropriations,” says Lankford.

“Some school districts are stable, that’s how I would define Joplin,” he said.

Lankford claims the trend of Missouri public school enrollment decreasing has been going on for quite some time.

Lankford says that 40 years ago, Joplin Schools had over 9,000 students. In that 40 year period, the school district has experienced a decline of about 1,500 students. This is largely due to the aging population, according to Lankford.

“There are a lot of young people who actually leave Missouri and go to other areas, and we are seeing school districts in decline in the state of Missouri,” he said.

“Southern Missouri has been more stable. Because if you look at the southern part of Missouri with Springfield, the Joplin area, we’re kind of strategically located that it’s a little bit easier for us to maintain a population… That’s not the case for Northern Missouri,” said Lankford.