GRAND LAKE – By land or lake, there are 11 fireworks shows scheduled for Grand Lake this Fourth of July weekend.

July 1 Vinita, Craig County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m.

Commerce, Commerce High School, 5:30 p.m.

July 2 Wyandotte, Wyandotte Nation Pow-wow grounds, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Eucha, Green Cunty Giggers, 8 p.m.

Horse Creek, Horse Creek Resort, 9 p.m.

July 3 Grove, Wolf Creek Park, 8 p.m.

Monkey Island, Shangri-La Resort, 7:30 p.m.

Disney, Pensacola Dam spillway, 9:30 p.m.

July 4 Jay, Huckleberry Festival – Jay City Park, 9:30 p.m.

Duck Creek, Arrowhead Yacht Club, 5 p.m.

Miami, Buffalo Run Casino, 5 p.m.

