GRAND LAKE – Friends remembered a man on Sunday who died on Grand Lake as an “amazing young man.”

Brexten Green, from Cashion, died Saturday while cliff jumping in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake on Saturday.

The Grand River Dam Authority police have not confirmed the body recovered around 7 p.m. in approximately 31 feet of water as Green. However, a Cashion instructor, Teresa Karnes, said the 20-year-old Emporia State football player, who died on Grand Lake was Green.

“He was an amazing young man,” Karnes said.

“Not only was he an amazing young man, but he was also a wonderful athlete,” Karnes said. “He was also a powerful mentor to the younger students at the school. Everybody was a friend to him.”

Green’s death was mentioned on several posts on a social media site, including the Emporia State Athletic webpage.

“Emporia State Athletics mourns the passing of redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green who passed away on July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma,” according to the school’s webpage.



Green was set to begin his second year at Emporia State after red-shirting last season.

He was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for the 2020 Oklahoma Class A State Champion Wildcats. He was the District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards and scoring 27 total touchdowns, according to the school’s webpage.



Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, GRDA police received a telephone call about a male who jumped from cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.

“He did not resurface,” Alberty said.

Dripping Springs is located in Grays Hollow.