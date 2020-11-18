Employer Advantage Moves Its Joplin Headquarters

JOPLIN, Mo. — Employer Advantage has moved headquarters from their suite in the Gryphon Building in downtown Joplin to a much larger location. One many long-time Joplin residents will find familiar. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the HR services company, which earlier this year expanded into the Phoenix market with the acquisition of Choice Employer’s Resource.

“We’ve been growing rapidly and needed additional space for our team and to better serve the needs of our clients,” said Jared Young, President & CEO. “It was important for us to stay in Joplin because it’s been our home for 30 years, and it’s the community that we love.”

The new headquarters are located at 3131 Ten Pin Lanean address that will strike memories for Joplin bowling fans. The 30,000-square-foot building formerly housed Carl Richard’s Bowl East. With the remodel of the bowling alley into office space, Employer Advantage has doubled its company space.

“We are so pleased to be in the old bowling alley because it’s a building that holds fond memories for so many people in our community,” continued Young. “It serves to remind us of our place in Joplin and will let us continue to grow here and help businesses thrive for years to come.”

View photos of the new headquarters here.