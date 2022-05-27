CARTHAGE, Mo. — A member of the Carthage School District Transportation Department received more than just a free meal today.

Carthage Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker bestowed a special award on Jeff Kasperski, as being the Outstanding School District Support Staff Member of the Year.

Kasperski has been a very busy man this year as the only mechanic in the transportation department.

“Total shock, I’ll tell you, it’s been a rough year. Usually we’ll have two mechanics, two full-time mechanics, and maybe we could use another assistant. I’ve been by myself this year,” said Jeff Kasperski, Transportation Department Head Mechanic.

Kasperski was personally responsible for keeping all 60 school district buses running this past school year.