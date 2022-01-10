Joplin City Council approves an emergency sewer repair project

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council is moving forward on a sewer repair project.

Tonight, Council passed an emergency ordinance to repair the 30-year old pipes, which are located in the “Joplin Webb City Industrial Park” under the railroad tracks. The project will cost more than $195,000.

Crews will begin working on the project tomorrow.

“Age and corrosion of the old ductor alarm pipe, that was the standard in that era. We changed the technology a little we put a steel casing then put plastic PVC pipe to carry the sewer and its not as sensitive to some of the chemicals,” said David Hertzberg, Director of Public Works

The project is expected to be finished by next week.