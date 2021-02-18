Emergency curtailment ends for Southwest Missouri business customers

ST. LOUIS — With natural gas systems improving across the region, Spire is lifting its emergency curtailment plan for all business customers in Southwest Missouri.

“We want to thank everyone in the community for their help this week,” said Scott Carter, Spire Missouri president. “Every customer who helped conserve energy made a difference and helped to keep natural gas flowing across the region. Together, we kept families safe and warm when the reliability of natural gas was needed most.”

On Monday evening – when energy systems in the Midwest began to stress – Spire advised business customers to reduce usage and asked residents to turn down thermostats and minimize usage of natural gas appliances. While the curtailment plan is over, Spire continues to suggest all homes and businesses conserve energy to keep bills low during these frigid weather conditions.

“This is a time of year when energy usage increases naturally,” said Carter. “By taking a few simple steps, customers can lower energy consumption – which will reduce the impact on their bills.”

For residential customers, tips to conserve energy include:

Turn thermostats down a few degrees

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces

During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows

If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in

Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and closets.

For more information on ways you can do your part and help conserve energy during these extreme conditions, go to SpireEnergy.com/ColdWeather.