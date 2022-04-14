Haven gas explosion (Courtesy Ned Matthew Biltz)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are now on the scene of an explosion northwest of Wichita.

Reno County dispatch said it is at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant at Kansas Highway 96 and Kent, about a mile west of Haven. Viewers are telling us it is called Haven Midstream. Dispatchers say everyone has been accounted for. They say a couple of people have burns to their hands.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has closed K-96. Drivers should avoid the area as a two-mile perimeter is being established away from the blaze. The Kansas Department of Transportation said K-96 is closed from Haven Road to Yoder Road. Drivers are being rerouted in both directions.

#BREAKING – Here's another look at the fire at the gas plant in Haven. Our team is still working to gather more information. Stay with @KSNNews for updates. Video courtesy Austin Phillips. https://t.co/IhFkpaTQMO pic.twitter.com/T8WXEFTPLh — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) April 14, 2022

Haven USD 312 said all students in schools are being held indoors. Parents have been told that if they want to pick up their children, they can.

The City of Haven said those within the city limits are not being evacuated at this time.

KSN News video from our Hutchinson Skyview showed the flames. As of about 2:15 p.m., you could not see the flames from our camera.

