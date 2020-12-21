Elementary school at Dover Hill schedule moves forward after budget approval

At the Joplin Board of Education special session Monday, December 21, the board approved the design, additional program/site requirements, and 50 percent design development project budget for the elementary school at Dover Hill.

Crossland presented an update and overview on the Dover Hill elementary school, which the board approved for going forward. Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, said it’s been good for those of all positions in the schools to work together on this project to develop the school’s design.

“Well, we’re very excited and it’s very important for everybody to collaborate on any type of project, and this is a big project, it’s complicated and we want to get it right,” Sachetta said. “And so, when we got more people in on the design phase—teachers, administrators, and so on—we wanted to make sure we were taking care of all the needs we would have moving forward and in the future. So, we’re excited about it. I think we’re at kind of a point right now we’re at the top of the mountain where at we know what the cost will be, and as we get closer to the time for the bids to come in and everything else, we’ll be excited to see where things fall.”

Sachetta said they are a few months out still before they will have a final design developed. Though, he said they may have changes yet to make to the design plans.

“We’ll be doing some more drawing and estimating to make sure,” Sachetta said. “I think what we’ll do is in the spring we will have our bids put out and at that point bids will be brought in for the construction phase of the project, so I think we’re looking at two or three more months yet to make sure everything’s finalized. And, I think we’re at a good point right now, we know what the total cost will be, and then I think what the board did today was proved a point that we know going forward we may have some decisions to make down the road depending upon if there’s anything else that’s out of the norm that comes around. …”

Now that they know the total cost of the project, Sachetta said they are all looking forward to the plans with the elementary school at Dover Hill.

“… We’re just excited for it, to be launched, you know, to have a groundbreaking sometime in the spring, to get the bids, and to start construction,” Sachetta said. “I mean, we want to be in the school in the right timeframe and we’re excited.”