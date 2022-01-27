PITTSBURG, Kans. — The art scene has always been strong in the City of Pittsburg, exploding in recent years.

Now a new movement is underway to use that art to develop the community.

“Here recently we’ve had a wonderful movement of artists in the area. Really the groundwork has already been laid,” said Christa Cunningham, Pittsburg Artwalk President.

So at Monday’s Downtown Advisory Board Meeting, Cunningham presented the idea to establish an arts district in Pittsburg.

“The idea is to encompass our downtown area. That would be pretty much from the Farmer’s Market Pavillion, and then south to Jolly Fox, west to the library, and then as far east as the Frisco Event Center and the new Fun Depot.”

The effort is designed to help promote tourism through the local art scene that’s developing throughout downtown.

“It really draws more positive attention to Pittsburg, it’s kind of a jazzy way of identifying what’s already happening here.”

“It’s a place where people can go to discover art and businesses that support the arts,” added Sydney Anselmi, Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board Chairman.

At the same time improving local support for the arts in area businesses.

“It would also encourage, hopefully, downtown business owners and people who own property downtown to encourage and support local art. My business, Audacious, we have a mural that was installed.”

And create a new way to further drive economic development in the city.

“If there’s a way to get grants for projects by just putting the Pittsburg Art District name on it, if that helps at all, that’s what we’re here for,” said Cunningham.

“I think public art and a downtown are very synergistic. So they kind of just work together really well and it’s just something that’s naturally happened in Pittsburg and we hope continues to grow,” said Anselmi.