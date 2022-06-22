FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Since 2007, the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes has focused on shining a light on some of history’s most important people.

Over the next two weeks, it’s partnering with some of the world’s top educators to continue its efforts while bringing out the potential of students.

“The ones we have this year are just fascinating. We have one from California, West Virginia, and next week we’ll have one from the Netherlands, and so they’re the best of the best,” said Norman Conard, LMC Executive Director.

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes will be filled with some of the world’s top educators.

It’s all part of the 2022 fellows program aimed to help award-winning educators develop a project-based learning curriculum, similar to what’s done at the center.

“The museum started in 2007, but by 2010 we found a need to bring in some extraordinary educators and so that started our program, and we’ve changed it over the years but we bring in 12 great educators from across the country for a week of study,” said Conrad.

This week, one of those educators happens to be the first from his state.

“I actually was the 2019 Milken Educator from West Virginia, and that was a wonderful career-defining moment for me. It really changed the trajectory of my career, and being the first fellow from West Virginia I feel like I really have an opportunity to take what I’m gaining and learning here and take it back to not only my school, but to really spread the reach to people that I know within the West Virginia Milken network, but others in my district and across the state too,” said Brian Allman, LMC Fellow.

Allman hopes to take full advantage of what he’s learned and bring out the potential of his students by making them part of the entire process.

“I think a big part for me will be getting my students involved in the process too and getting my community involved. I have some ideas about people in my state that are maybe well-known in West Virginia but maybe not in other parts of the country, so I’m excited to really work with my community and my students to really come up with that list together,” said Brian Allman, LMC Fellow.