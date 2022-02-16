JOPLIN, Mo. — Reading, writing and ‘rithmetic are still key components of the classroom.

But other factors are making 2022 a very different kind of year for Missouri teachers and students.

Pencils, backpacks, and laptops, just a few of the signs that Joplin students are in school, in person.

“It’s not about the idea if they’re ready to learn. They’re coming in just excited to be around their peers. And getting to do stuff they like,” said Michelle Friskey, Joplin Teacher.

For Friskey, that’s science… and outer space… taught in her classroom at North Middle School.

“We’re very thankful that we’ve been able to have a full year of school thus far. It has felt a little bit like to try and to get back to normal during a time that is still not normal,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Supt.

Working instead toward a new normal, according to Dr. Moss.

COVID hit schools hard in 2020, and is still very much a factor.

“So it still remains the elephant in the room when you’re talking about education, but trying to focus on student learning and getting students back in the classroom has been our priority this year.”

That’s evident in the Eagles’ Virtual Academy, now much smaller than the fall of 2020.

“We had over 1,500 students in our virtual school here at Joplin. We’re back down to about 350.”

Technology was a big component in boosting virtual enrollment, even more so at the start of the pandemic.

“And I think one of the, the benefits if you will, that came out of COVID, was the need to pivot for awhile to virtual instruction and making sure that all of our students have equal access to devices. So with that stimulus money, they came to us for COVID relief, we were able to purchase quite a bit more in terms of student devices and Chromebooks.”

Just one example of the financial boost from COVID. Normally budget time means there are more needs than dollars. But Federal Coronavirus Funding has brought millions of dollars in extra funding to Joplin classrooms — about $19 million in the current round.

Dr. Moss says they have been very deliberate in how it’s used.

“We can’t just spend it on anything and then within that, we’re also cognizant that while it’s quite a bit of dollars right now, it’s not money that’s going to continue,” said Dr. Moss.

They’ve targeted things like literacy and customizing instruction to help more basic students catch up, and challenge those who are more advanced. And local voters were key to extra funding to make sure school buildings meet student needs.

“Now we are building out on Dover, which is going to take care of our two most immediate needs that we had as a district with our over 100 year old buildings at Columbia and West Central.”

But finding the people to make sure classrooms have teachers and busses have drivers is getting tougher.

“Staffing has been a challenge this year like I’ve never experienced before.”

Dr. Moss says it’s all a balancing act, not quite the same as last year and likely different from what’s to come.

“Learning is still our first priority,” added Dr. Moss.