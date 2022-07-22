TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a new legal opinion on Friday regarding ectopic pregnancies and how they might be impacted by the “Value Them Both” amendment.

According to Schmidt, medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not ‘abortion’ under Kansas law. He says passage of the Value Them Both amendment, which is on the August 2 primary ballot, would not have any effect on ectopic pregnancies.

This legal opinion was requested on July 11 by State Representative John Eplee of Atchison. Schmidt also said passage of the amendment would, “not affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise.”